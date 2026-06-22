Sodexo Can't Wipe Out Worker's Nicotine Fee Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich ( June 22, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused to toss a Sodexo worker's proposed class action alleging the global food services company wrongly charged nicotine-using employees $1,200 more a year for health insurance, opening discovery on allegations that a wellness program implementing the surcharge didn't meet all federal requirements....
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