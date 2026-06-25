Is The SEC Entering Fight Over Prediction Market Oversight?

By Scott Mascianica and Andy Bastnagel ( June 25, 2026, 2:37 PM EDT) -- As prediction marketplaces have swelled in popularity and scope, individuals are now offered the opportunity to "trade on anything," according to Kalshi's slogan.[1] Individuals can wager on topics and issues of nearly endless variety, from sporting events and elections to the Rotten Tomatoes score of new movie releases.[2]...
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