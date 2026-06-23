Hertz Investor Class Certified After $10M EV Demand Suit Deal
By Elaine Briseño ( June 23, 2026, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge certified a class of Hertz investors following a $10 million deal to resolve claims that the rental company overstated consumer demand for its electric vehicles and later tried to offload the cars amid a $200 million earnings hit....
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