17 States Sue Over Calif. Regulation Of Plastic Packaging
By Dorothy Atkins ( June 22, 2026, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Seventeen states and the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors sued Golden State recycling regulators in California federal court Monday seeking to block a new state law regulating plastic packaging, slamming the law as California's "blatant and unprecedented attempt to impose its own policy preferences on the entire nation."...
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