Airbnb Seeks Toss Of Calif.'s Wildfire Price-Gouging Suit
By Rae Ann Varona ( June 22, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Airbnb Inc.'s counsel urged a California state court judge Monday to toss the Los Angeles city attorney's allegations that it price gouged Southern California residents amid the January 2025 wildfires, saying during a demurrer hearing that no case law requires it to "police" prices that hosts set using an "optional" pricing tool....
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