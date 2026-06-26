Justices' Montgomery Ruling Doesn't Expand Shipper Liability
By Ronald Leibman ( June 26, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- What is most surprising about the hailstorm of comments regarding the U.S. Supreme Court's May 14 decision in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II are certain reactions regarding the potential liability of shippers....
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