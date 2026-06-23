Stock Bought Too Late For Breakup Fee Suit, Judge Says

By Katryna Perera ( June 23, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed an investor suit claiming that the top brass of the sponsor of a blank check company unfairly claimed a $29 million settlement despite missing a deadline to merge with another company, finding that the investor purchased shares after the breakup fee of the failed merger was disclosed....
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