NJ Transit Says Electronics Co. Must Cover Patent Suit Defense

By George Woolston ( June 23, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Transit alleged in federal court that a railway electronics company must fund the transit agency's defense against patent infringement claims in an underlying suit, claiming that the company provided the infringing systems and that its agreement with the company requires it to cover the defense....
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