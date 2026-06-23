Insurer Says Late Notice Bars Wrongful Death Suit Coverage
By Danielle Ferguson ( June 23, 2026, 2:52 PM EDT) -- An insurer for a New Jersey facility for people with disabilities told a federal court Monday that it does not owe coverage in an underlying wrongful death suit because the group home did not inform the insurer of the claim until two years after the suit was filed....
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