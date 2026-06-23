Two Harbors Pushes Back CrossCountry Vote Again

By Isaac Monterose ( June 23, 2026, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Two Harbors Investment Corp. has once again delayed its special shareholders vote for a transaction that involves mortgage lender CrossCountry Mortgage LLC acquiring the mortgage servicing-focused real estate investment trust in an all-cash deal, the REIT announced Tuesday....
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