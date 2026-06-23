Engineer Plotted To Send US Tech To Iran, Jury Is Told
By Carolyn Muyskens ( June 23, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a Boston federal jury Tuesday that an Iranian-born engineer schemed to send electronic parts with potential military applications to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions on the country, while the engineer's attorney asserted his innocence and urged jurors not to let the U.S. conflict with Iran color their views on the case. ...
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