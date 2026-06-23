9th Circ. Judge Pans Live Nation's 'Unlawful' Arbitration Terms
By Dorothy Atkins ( June 23, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday expressed doubt about Live Nation's argument that a putative class action seeking refunds for a canceled 2022 festival belongs in arbitration, with one judge calling Live Nation's arguments "puzzling" and another judge saying she's disturbed to see a "blatantly unlawful provision" in its terms....
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