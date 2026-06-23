Several Democrats Challenge FCC Political Ad Guidance

By Corey Rothauser ( June 23, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Democratic candidates and officeholders, including former Sen. Sherrod Brown, Sen. Jon Ossoff, former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet, have asked the Fourth Circuit to strike down Federal Communications Commission guidance they say unlawfully expands discounted political advertising rates to party committees and joint fundraising groups....
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