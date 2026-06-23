Green Group Wants Records Behind Trump's Weed Killer Order

By Emily Field ( June 23, 2026, 7:18 PM EDT) -- An environmental organization on Monday sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture in D.C. federal court, seeking records behind President Donald Trump's executive order to hike the production of glyphosate, the active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup, an allegedly carcinogenic pesticide at the center of an imminent U.S. Supreme Court decision....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.