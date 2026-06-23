WhatsApp Users Fight Uphill To Keep Calif. Privacy Suit Intact

By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 23, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing WhatsApp users' allegations that Meta violated their privacy rights appeared open Tuesday to tossing some of the claims, at least for now, saying the proposed class complaint appears to make fraud claims that need to be backed by particularized allegations....
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