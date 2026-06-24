German Investors Seek OK Of $21M Award Against Spain

By Caroline Simson ( June 24, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Six dozen renewable energy investors asked a D.C. federal court to enforce an €18.3 million ($20.8 million) arbitral award against Spain, as the country awaits a certiorari decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in two similar cases that could come as soon as next week....
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