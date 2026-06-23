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Loctite-Maker Seeks Exit From $50M Titan Sub Implosion Suit

By Ben Adlin ( June 23, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Henkel Corp. urged a Washington state judge to excuse the chemical company from a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit over the 2023 implosion of OceanGate's Titan submersible, arguing its Loctite adhesive played no role in alleged design and manufacturing flaws that caused the sub's catastrophic failure....

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