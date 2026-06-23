Google And Adult Website Defeat Data Sharing Suit, For Now

By Lauren Berg ( June 23, 2026, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday again tossed a proposed class action alleging that an adult website illegally shares customers' private sexual information with third parties like Google, noting that the amended complaint made "perplexing" changes that don't fix the original suit's issues, but allowed the plaintiff to rework some allegations....
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