Cintas Faces Class Action Over Unwanted Sales Calls

By Ben Adlin ( June 23, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee man brought a proposed nationwide class action against Cintas Corp. on Monday, accusing the Ohio-based workforce apparel and training company of unlawfully barraging phone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry with telemarketing calls for CPR and first aid training....
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