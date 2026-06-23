Pittsburgh, Engineers Reach Deal Over 2022 Bridge Collapse

By Matthew Santoni ( June 23, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Drivers and passengers injured in the 2022 collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh have reached a settlement with the city and the engineering firms who were allegedly responsible for inspecting the bridge, and the suits were officially dismissed on Tuesday, according to court documents....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.