Impossible X Urges Calif. Judge To Preserve $3.25M Verdict

By Adam Lidgett ( June 24, 2026, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Lifestyle brand Impossible X is arguing against a new trial in California federally court after it won a $3.25 million verdict against Impossible Foods in a trademark dispute, saying the plant-based burger maker is trying to relitigate issues and improperly "smuggle" other matters into its challenge to the verdict....
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