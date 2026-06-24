Kentucky Is Latest State To Catch CFTC Prediction Market Suit
By Katryna Perera ( June 24, 2026, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has hit back against Kentucky regulators with a suit defending its jurisdiction over event contracts, after the state brought enforcement actions against several prediction market platforms alleging they violate the state's consumer protection and gambling laws by offering unlicensed sports wagering....
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