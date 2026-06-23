Hedge Fund To Pay Avis $650M In Short-Swing Profit Fight

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 23, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Pentwater Capital Management has agreed to pay Avis Budget $650 million to resolve allegations that the Naples, Florida-based hedge fund violated the Securities Exchange Act's short-swing profits rule by quickly loading up on shares and cash swaps and then dumping shares at the height of a short squeeze....
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