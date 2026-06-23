Navistar, Truck Buyers Face Off In Trial Over Delayed Order
By Susan Smiley ( June 23, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Tuesday's opening statements in a trial over two companies' claims that truck manufacturer Navistar's delay of a bulk order cost them millions saw each side's counsel give a Michigan federal jury a meticulous description of the delivery contract in question — and their vastly different interpretations of it....
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