Ex-Soccer Pro Indicted On Alleged $2.7M Trading Scheme
By Sydney Price ( June 24, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A former professional soccer player was accused in an indictment in New Jersey federal court and by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of using confidential information given to him by a romantic partner to make nearly $3 million in illegal trading profits over a 26-month period....
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