Costco Hid Heart Risks Of Grain-Free Dog Food, Suit Says

By Rachel Riley ( June 24, 2026, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Costco deceptively advertises its Nature's Domain grain-free dog food as a healthy and safe option despite a growing body of research showing that grain-free diets heighten the risk of canine heart disease, a California consumer alleged in a new proposed class action filed in Seattle federal court Tuesday....
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