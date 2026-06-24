UnitedHealthcare Turns Blame On MassHealth In Fraud Case

By Carolyn Muyskens ( June 24, 2026, 2:53 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealthcare said it plans to defend itself against accusations that it overcharged Massachusetts for senior care, claiming the state's Medicaid program was not properly administered as it moved the case to federal court. ...
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