Chancery Denies Stay In Revived Noncompete Case
By Jarek Rutz ( June 24, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday refused to pause a revived restrictive covenant lawsuit against a former fire safety products company executive while related litigation proceeds in New York, concluding the parties should proceed with briefing unresolved dismissal issues that have been pending since the case returned from the Delaware Supreme Court....
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