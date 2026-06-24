NY Town Sues Feds Over Seneca Nation's $1 Land Transfer

By Crystal Owens ( June 24, 2026, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A New York town is seeking to vacate a U.S. Department of the Interior decision to place 207 acres into a restricted fee status for the Seneca Nation after the tribe paid a development company a dollar for the land, claiming the transaction is an administrative end run around a 1990 settlement law....
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