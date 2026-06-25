Brokerage Workers Say $1.05B Sale Shortchanged Them
By Jarek Rutz ( June 25, 2026, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court alleges the founders and directors of insurance brokerage startup Newfront Insurance Holdings Inc. breached fiduciary duties by forcing employee shareholders to accept inferior merger consideration and restrictive employment conditions in the company's $1.05 billion sale to Willis Towers Watson PLC....
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