Ark. Farmers Say Crop Dusting Drones Crash And Burn

By Mike Curley ( June 25, 2026, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of farmers is suing the makers of the EAVision J100 agricultural spray drones in Arkansas federal court, saying despite being advertised as having lidar and collision-avoidance technology, the drones have been known to crash and catch fire, endangering farmworkers, crops and livestock....
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