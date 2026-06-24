Kalshi Sues Ill. Officials Over Sports Event Contracts Law
By Celeste Bott ( June 24, 2026, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Kalshi sued Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other top state officials in Illinois federal court Tuesday to block the enforcement of a new law that requires prediction-market exchanges offering sports event contracts to obtain an Illinois gambling license and comply with state gambling regulations, saying federal law preempts those requirements....
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