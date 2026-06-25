8th Circ. Backs Immunity In DAPL Protest Injury Dispute
By Crystal Owens ( June 25, 2026, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A panel of the Eighth Circuit has upheld a decision to dismiss a challenge by an environmentalist who was severely injured by North Dakota law enforcement during a protest over the Dakota Access pipeline, finding the officers are entitled to immunity and her claims of 14th Amendment violations do not meet a "shocks the conscience" threshold....
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