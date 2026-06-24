India Keeps Immunity Shield Against $221M Award Bid

By Caroline Simson ( June 24, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- India did not waive its sovereign immunity with respect to enforcement actions for international arbitration awards by signing the New York Convention, the Court of Appeal of England and Wales held Wednesday, refusing to remove a hurdle faced by telecommunications investors looking to enforce a $221 million arbitral award....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.