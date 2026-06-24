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India Keeps Immunity Shield Against $221M Award Bid

By Caroline Simson ( June 24, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- India did not waive its sovereign immunity with respect to enforcement actions for international arbitration awards by signing the New York Convention, the Court of Appeal of England and Wales held Wednesday, refusing to remove a hurdle faced by telecommunications investors looking to enforce a $221 million arbitral award....

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