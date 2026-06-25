MGA Seeks Mistrial In Punitive Damages Case By Rapper TI

By Gina Kim ( June 24, 2026, 11:35 PM EDT) -- MGA Entertainment's attorney moved for a mistrial Wednesday in a punitive damages case against T.I. over intellectual property theft, telling a California federal judge that the rapper's lawyer engaged in "classic hearsay" by discussing in front of jurors a U.K. court's conclusion that MGA's CEO was an unreliable witness....
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