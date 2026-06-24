Venue Operator Can't Avoid Fair Dealings Claims In Chancery

By Jarek Rutz ( June 24, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday largely refused to dismiss a contract dispute between concessions provider Facilities Holdings LLC and venue operator ASM Global Parent LLC, finding it reasonably conceivable ASM Global secretly worked to derail contract extensions after being acquired....
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