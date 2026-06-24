It's Time To End Charges Against Indian Industrialist, Judge Told
By Cara Salvatore ( June 24, 2026, 9:44 PM EDT) -- An industrialist and two co-defendants urged a New York federal judge Wednesday to let federal prosecutors drop a fraud case concerning funding for a colossal Indian solar energy project and accept an $18 million deal with securities regulators, saying out-of-court talks revealed the criminal case's "legal and factual weaknesses."...
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