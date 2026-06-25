Allstate Not Liable For Contractor's Spam Calls, 7th Circ. Says

By Danielle Ferguson ( June 25, 2026, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Allstate Insurance Co. can't be held vicariously liable for a subcontractor's spam calls to a man on a do-not-call list because the insurer did not know the company had been hired and could not be directly linked to allowing that extra layer of marketing, the Seventh Circuit said Wednesday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.