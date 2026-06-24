Ethical Wall Can't Cure Quinn Emanuel's Conflict, Judge Told
By Craig Clough ( June 24, 2026, 10:28 PM EDT) -- An attorney for CoStar on Wednesday urged a California federal judge to disqualify Quinn Emanuel from representing a rival commercial real estate platform in their intellectual property dispute, saying the firm's ethical wall cannot fix the conflict of interest problem over its representation of a CoStar subsidiary in separate litigation....
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