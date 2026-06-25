Paramount Preps JV Divestiture, Bumble Eyes Sale, And More

By Al Barbarino ( June 25, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Paramount is preparing to divest its film distribution joint venture with Universal Pictures as part of an effort to appease European regulators, as the company looks to close its planned $110 billion of acquisition of Warner Bros. following U.S. approvals, according to a Reuters report. Among other notable reports, Abu Dhabi's MGX has raised nearly $50 billion for an AI-investment venture, apparel company Reformation is said to be preparing for an IPO, and the dating app Bumble may be mulling a sale. ...
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