Facebook's Ex-Policy Director Sues Meta Over Gag Order

By Lauren Berg ( June 25, 2026, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Former Facebook executive Sarah Wynn-Williams says Meta Platforms has trampled her First Amendment rights by running to an arbitrator to prevent her from disclosing the social media company's "illegal and indefensible workplace conditions and corporate misconduct," in a lawsuit filed Thursday in California federal court....
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