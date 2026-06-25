Netflix Urges Justices Not To Disturb 9th Circ. ERISA Docs Ruling

By Kellie Mejdrich ( June 25, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Netflix urged the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday not to take up a petition from an employee health plan participant who alleged the company failed to provide him access to plan documents in violation of federal benefits law, arguing the Ninth Circuit's ruling in the case should remain in place....
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