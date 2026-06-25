Feds Pay $17M To More Than 600 Plaintiffs Over Fuel Spills
By Ganesh Setty ( June 25, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice says it has issued settlement payments totaling roughly $17 million to more than 600 plaintiffs who asserted tort claims against the government over jet fuel spills from a since-shuttered U.S. Navy storage facility in Hawaii....
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