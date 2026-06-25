NYC Seeks To Shut Down Delivery App Over Wage Violations

By MJ Koo ( June 25, 2026, 3:36 PM EDT) -- New York City has moved to bar a food delivery app from operating in the city unless it begins paying its workers the legally required minimum wage, after the company's own reports showed it paid workers as little as $1.82 per hour....
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