Robo-Surgery Co., FTC Urge 9th Circ. To Revive Antitrust Case
By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 25, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Surgical Instrument Service and the Federal Trade Commission urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to revive the company's case accusing Intuitive Surgical of blocking third parties from refurbishing components for its da Vinci surgery robot, saying a lower court erred in requiring the U.S. Supreme Court's Kodak factors to be proven....
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