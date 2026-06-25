FCC Crafts New License Rules For Undersea Cable Lines

By Christopher Cole ( June 25, 2026, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday adopted new rules covering industry deployment of undersea communications cables, including the first licensing regime of its kind for submarine line terminal equipment....
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