Major Chipmakers Sued For Price-Fixing Amid 'RAMpocalypse'

By Lauren Berg ( June 25, 2026, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence demands huge amounts of computer memory, causing Apple and other retailers to raise prices amid random access memory shortages, but a California federal lawsuit filed Thursday alleges Samsung Electronics Co., SK Hynix Inc. and Micron Technology Inc. have exacerbated this so-called RAMpocalypse by fixing memory supply and prices....
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