Universal Trucker Gets Class OK In Ill. Biometric Privacy Row
By Allison Grande ( June 25, 2026, 11:29 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted class status to a former Universal Intermodal Services employee in his suit accusing the company and affiliates of illegally collecting workers' biometric data, finding the potential inclusion in the certified classes of temporary workers or those who might have signed consent forms didn't foreclose the move....
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