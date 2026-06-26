Sandoz Still Can't Escape Generics Claims From GM, Others
By Lauren Berg ( June 25, 2026, 11:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday declined to rethink her decision forcing Sandoz's Swiss parent company to face generic-drug price-fixing claims from major employers like American Airlines Inc. and General Motors LLC, saying the pharmaceutical company "has no new evidence" backing up its argument that the court lacks personal jurisdiction....
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