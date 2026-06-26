Chiropractor Hidden Camera Suits Not Covered, Insurer Says

By Danielle Ferguson ( June 26, 2026, 4:03 PM EDT) -- An insurer has said it does not owe coverage to an Illinois chiropractor in lawsuits from patients claiming they were among nearly 200 who were secretly recorded while undressed at the chiropractor's office, saying the alleged criminal acts do not qualify as covered professional services....
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